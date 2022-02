Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chat prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A Russian flag is seen behind a barbwire on a fence of the Russian Embassy during the performance of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists in Kiev, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The meeting focused on the issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks during a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The meeting focused on the issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Russian people on the situation in the Donbas and on the border with Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, in a televised address on 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of troops to maintain peace in two breakaway territories of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region that Moscow recognized on Monday.

A pair of decrees Putin signed on Tuesday state that Russian soldiers will carry out "peacekeeping functions" in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.