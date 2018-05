Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L) during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2018, ahead of EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) summit. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

(L-R) Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov pose for a picture before a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, must expand integration further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday during a summit in the Russian city of Sochi.

"It is important to continue developing integration processes," Putin said in his address.