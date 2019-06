Russian President Vladimir Putin (3-R) welcomes chiefs of International News Agencies on the sideline of St. Petersburg Economic Forum SPIEF 2019 in St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL

(L-R) Executive Editor for international government news at Bloomberg Rosalind Mathieson, President of Spanish News Agency EFE Fernando Garea, Kyodo News Executive Director Hiroki Sugita, TASS news agency director general Sergei Mikhailov, Chairman and CEO of Agency France Press Fabrice Fries, Xinhua news agency President Cai Mingzhao, President and CEO of the Associated Press Gary Pruitt, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Press Association Group CEO Clive Marshall, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Managing Director Seyyed Zia Hashemi, Director of Italian news agency ANSA Luigi Contu and Deutsche Presse Agentur (dpa ) CEO Peter Kropsch pose for a picture during their meeting on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) in St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 June 2019. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has branded as “crazy” countries that have recognized the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaidó during an interview on Thursday.

He also accused the US of "destabilizing world security" by withdrawing from crucial disarmament treaties.