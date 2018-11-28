Ukrainian soldiers in action as President Petro Poroshenko (not pictured) visits the 169th training centre of the Ukrainian Army ground forces not far from Chernihiv, Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA LAZARENKO / POOL

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training centre 'Desna' of the Ukrainian Army ground forces not far from Chernihiv, Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA LAZARENKO / POOL

Russia's president on Wednesday defended his country's use of force against a trio of Ukrainian naval vessels in a geopolitically sensitive area of the Black Sea over the weekend in an episode that threatened to further erode already fractious Moscow-Kiev relations.

Vladimir Putin has faced backlash from the West after Moscow seized three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, a body of water between Russian-annexed Crimea and the mainland Russia linking the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, and began court proceedings against their crew for allegedly illegally entering Russian territory.