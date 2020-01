Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (4-R) and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov (C-L) attend the opening ceremony of the Turkstream Project in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend the opening ceremony of the Turkstream Project in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the opening ceremony of the Turkstream Project in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov (L) attend the opening ceremony of the Turkstream Project in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for the inauguration of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline and held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed growing tension in the Middle East.

TurkStream, a project that was agreed upon in 2014, will deliver Russian fuel to Turkey via the Black Sea - arriving at the northwestern Turkish town of Kiyikoy. EFE-EPA