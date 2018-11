German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an extraordinary EU leaders' summit to finalize and formalize the Brexit agreement, in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 25 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL

Russia's president has expressed serious concern over Ukraine's decision to put its armed forces on alert and declare martial law in several regions of the country, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone conversation that the Ukrainian government "bears full responsibility for creating another conflict situation and for risks associated with it".