Presidential candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) reacts as he meets with his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Presidential candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts as he meets with his confidants at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Presidential candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin (front, back to camera) arrives to attend a rally at Manezhnaya Square near Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A screen shows presidential candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally in his support near Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally in his support near Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Presidential candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to supporters during a rally at Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO /POOL

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin attends a press conference after his visit to his staff at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Russia's president got 76.67 percent of votes cast in Sunday's presidential polls with 99.81 percent of ballots counted, according to the latest data from the Central Electoral Commission.

After the counting of practically all the ballots, Vladimir Putin has already received the support of 56.1 million citizens, 10.5 million more than 45.6 million votes he garnered in 2012, when he returned to the Kremlin after a four-year hiatus as prime minister.