Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) talk at the break of a leader's meeting at the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017 (Issued Dec. 17, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video address on the occasion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 08, 2018 (issued Jun. 09, 2018). EPA-EFE/SERGEY BOBYLEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

In an interview with state broadcaster Rossia on Saturday, Russia's president said he considered a possible summit with his American counterpart useful but said it would depend on the political situation in the United States.

Vladimir Putin said they have met with Donald Trump at international events, which was insufficient for Russia-US relations.