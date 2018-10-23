The president of Russia met on Tuesday with the United States' national security advisor on the second day of the latter's visit to Moscow and told him that his government was puzzled by the US' moves such as withdrawing from a Cold War-era nuclear arms control pact, which he said were hard to describe as friendly.

NSA John Bolton was on a two-day visit to meet with Russian authorities after President Donald Trump announced the US was unilaterally pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty signed in 1987 by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev.