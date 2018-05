Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) talks to workers after driving the first truck during the opening ceremony of the road-and-rail Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Kerch Strait, Crimea, 15 May 2018. EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) speaks during the opening ceremony of the road-and-rail Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Kerch Strait, Crimea, 15 May 2018. EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KamAZ truck at the head of a truck convoy crossing the road-and-rail Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Kerch Strait, Crimea, 15 May 2018. EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL

The Russian president on Tuesday inaugurated a 19-kilometer-long (12-mile) bridge linking the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia four years ago, to mainland Russia over the Kerch Strait.

As part of the bridge's opening, Vladimir Putin got behind the wheel of a truck and drove it in the direction of Crimea, leading a long convoy of orange vehicles.