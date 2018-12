Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) attends an unveiling ceremony of the monument to Nobel Prize winner in literature Alexander Solzhenitsyn on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Solzhenitsyn's birth in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The Russian president on Tuesday took part in the unveiling ceremony in Moscow of a statue dedicated to the late Alexander Solzhenitsyn on the 100th anniversary of the author's birth.

Vladimir Putin laid a wreath of flowers at the new statue in Russia's capital alongside the author's widow, Natalya.