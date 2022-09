A Russian tank takes part in the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground outside Ussuriysk, Primorsky territory, in the Russian Far East, Russia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Military specialists look on at the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground outside Ussuriysk, Primorsky territory, in the Russian Far East, Russia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian soldiers take part in the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground outside Ussuriysk, Primorsky territory, in the Russian Far East, Russia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov (L) observe the Vostok 2022 strategic command post exercises, which involve the Eastern Military District troops, at the Sergeevsky training ground, in Primorsky krai region, Russia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin observes the Vostok 2022 strategic command post exercises, which involve the Eastern Military District troops, at the Sergeevsky training ground, in Primorsky krai region, Russia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday inspected the Vostok 2022 military exercises in the Russian Far East, involving tens of thousands of troops from more than a dozen countries.

Putin, accompanied by defense minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, observed the maneuvers at the Sergeyevsky training camp in the eastern Primorye region, photos released by the Kremlin showed.