Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jun. 30, 2018 shows Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting Unit 1524 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of Russia has invited the North Korean leader for a summit to dicuss urgent issues, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to hold a summit with Kim Jong-un at an "early date" in a message sent on the occasion of North Korea's liberation on Wednesday, which coincides with the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.