Vladimir Putin during his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL

The President of Russia on Thursday announced that the country needed a broad series of measures to boost development, free it from a lack of progress and vault it into the future, as he gave the state of the nation address just weeks ahead of a presidential election that he is widely expected to win.

In his 14th state of the nation speech, Vladimir Putin said Russia had to be open to the world and to new ideas and initiatives, as the country was at a crossroads and each step taken over next few years was going to be significant for its development.