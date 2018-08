South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba (R) pose for a picture during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2018. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba (L) meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2018. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The Russian president on Friday received the leaders of two Georgian breakaway republics 10 years after his country recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.

Vladimir Putin's meeting with the two separatist republic leaders coincided with a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the border between Georgia and South Ossetia on Friday morning.