Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) leaves with Archbishop Georg Gaenswein (R) at the end of the meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Fabio Frustaci

Vladimir Putin's car leaves the Vatican at the end of the meeting of Russian President with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Fabio Frustaci

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a private meeting at the Vatican, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL

Pope Francis (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the end of a private audience at the Vatican, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL

Vladimir Putin described his third meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican as "substantial and interesting".

The Russian president arrived in the Sala del Tronetto, the room of the little throne, on the second floor of the Apostolic Palace at 2.15pm on Thursday, where the pontiff greeted him with a smile and a handshake.