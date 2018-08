Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-R) during their talks at Meseberg Palace in Gransee, near Berlin, Germany, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexei Druzhinin/ Sputnik / Kremlin Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) hold a joint press conference prior to their talks at Meseberg Palace in Gransee, near Berlin, Germany, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Clemens Bilan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Saturday on the need to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria and on considering the Minsk agreements as a starting point to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two heads of state - the second in just over three months - represents an opportunity to "restart a dialogue" after the talks they held in mid-May in Sochi, Russia, the German chancellor said.