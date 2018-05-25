Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with heads and editors-in-chief of the foreign media on the sidelines the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2018) in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Friday that his country has supported the independence drive of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, saying he wants the Iberian nation to preserve its territorial integrity.

"We have good and fruitful relations with Spain that we want to maintain, and we also want the situation in Spain to normalize and for Spain to conserve its territorial integrity," Putin said in an interview with several heads of the world's largest international news agencies, including Spain's Agencia EFE.