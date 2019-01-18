Russia's president has agreed to Germany's proposal to send German and French observers to confirm if Moscow is guaranteeing freedom of navigation to ships crossing the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, Russia's foreign minister said on Friday.
Sergey Lavrov said during a joint conference in Moscow with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, that Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow German observers to enter the Kerch Strait area to observe if the strait's freedom of passage for shipping was being exercised, to which Putin agreed.