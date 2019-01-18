File image shows Ukrainian Navy sailors escorted to attend a hearing at the Lefortovsky district court in Moscow, Russia, Jan 15, 2019. The court will consider the motions filed by investigators to extend arrest of Ukrainian Navy ships crew members who were arrested in Nov 2018 on charges of illegal crossing the Russian border. Two Ukrainian war ships and a tugboat were captured by Russian border guards on Nov 2,5 2018, allegedly violating the Russian sea border while approaching the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea side.EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) give a joint press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia Jan 18, 2019. Maas is on a visit to Moscow for talks on the INF treaty, Syria, Ukraine, and Russia's membership in the Council of Europe. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

File image shows two Ukrainian Gyurza-M class armored artillery patrol boats, one of them P178 Lubny (L) moored in Mariupol, Ukraine, Dec 2, 2018. Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia will hold further talks at the advisor level about a shipping standoff in the Kerch Strait, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, 01 December, urging Moscow to let Ukrainian vessels enter the Sea of Azov as local media reported.EPA-EFE/GLEB GARANICH / POOL

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands after a joint press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia Jan 18, 2019. Maas is on a visit to Moscow for talks on the INF treaty, Syria, Ukraine, and Russia's membership in the Council of Europe. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia's president has agreed to Germany's proposal to send German and French observers to confirm if Moscow is guaranteeing freedom of navigation to ships crossing the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, Russia's foreign minister said on Friday.

Sergey Lavrov said during a joint conference in Moscow with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, that Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow German observers to enter the Kerch Strait area to observe if the strait's freedom of passage for shipping was being exercised, to which Putin agreed.