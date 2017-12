Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL

Vladimir Putin (R) gives Sergey Surovikin (L) a state award during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL

Vladimir Putin (C) toasts with attendees at a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL

The President of Russia on Thursday said that after two years of operations in Syria, the world had seen that his country had a modern military.

Speaking at a state award ceremony for people who had fought in Syria, Vladimir Putin said the military had changed drastically during the Syrian operations, where Russian forces have been providing the government of beleaguered president Bashar al-Assad with military support since Sept. 2015.