Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take part in the first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (3-R) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (R) walk to their first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take part in the first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The Russian president reiterated his support for the governments of Syria and Iran on Sunday and stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's priority should be tackling terrorism.

Vladimir Putin made the remarks in Qingdao, eastern China, during a summit of the SCO, which comprises China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the recently joined India and Pakistan.