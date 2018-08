Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 5th Caspian summit in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 7, 2005 (reissued Aug. 12, 2018). The leaders of five countries bordering the Caspian Sea - Caspian Five Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan - signed the Convention of the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the Aktau summit. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT *** Local Caption *** 52029286

Two sailors walk in front of the oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 7, 2005 (reissued Aug. 12, 2018). The leaders of five countries bordering the Caspian Sea - Caspian Five Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan - signed the Convention of the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the Aktau summit. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY *** Local Caption *** 00546820

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, on Sunday emphasized the cooperation between their two countries in the fight against terrorism in Syria during their bilateral meeting within the framework of the 5th Caspian Summit being held in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

"We have a large volume of cooperation, on many questions regarding the Caspian and about the handling of acute crises, including the Syrian crisis," said Putin at the start of the meeting.