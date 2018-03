Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Moscow on March 18, 2018. Putin won re-election in Sunday's election and denied at the press conference that Russia possesses the nerve agent that British authorities say was used to attack former Kremlin spy Sergey Skripal in the UK on March 4. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia does not possess any of the nerve agent used to poison former double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom in response to accusations made by the British government.

"In Russia, we don't have those means. Russia destroyed all of its chemical arsenal," said the Russian leader in his first remarks on the matter since the apparent hit took place on March 4 in Salisbury, England.