Russia's president on Wednesday said that if the United States were developing weapons in violation of a 1987 arms agreement aimed at eliminating intermediate and shorter-range missiles, then so would Russia.

After NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday accused Russia of jeopardizing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) established after the Cold War, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed media to say the US had already allocated funds for the development of the banned missiles.