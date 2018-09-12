efe-epaVladivostok (Russia)

President Vladimir Putin said the two Russians accused by the United Kingdom of poisoning a former Russian spy in England were civilians, maintaining Moscow's denial of involvement and foreshadowing an alternative narrative of events that led to the largest-ever collective expulsion of Russian diplomats from the West, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday

The UK government immediately rejected Putin's suggestion that the men weren't Russian military intelligence officers.