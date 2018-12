The president of Russia said Saturday that his Ukrainian counterpart imposed a state of emergency to limit the rights and freedoms of citizens, following the detention of Ukrainian sailors by the Russian coastguard.

Vladimir Putin, speaking at a press conference after the G20 summit in Argentina, said Petro Poroshenko declared a state of emergency in 10 regions where the people did not support his policies, effectively dividing the country into two parts - loyal and disloyal to him.