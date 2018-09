Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he attends Russia's biggest military maneuvers, the Vostok 2018 (East 2018), on the military range Tsogol, Zabaykalsky Kray, Russia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) greets young army cadets (Yunarmiya) as he attends Russia's biggest military maneuvers, the Vostok 2018 (East 2018), on the military range Tsogol, Zabaykalsky Kray, Russia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The Russian president said on Thursday that his country was peace-loving and that the ongoing Vostok-2018 exercises, its largest military drills since the Cold War, were aimed at developing its defense capabilities.

Speaking at Tsugol - situated close to the borders of China and Mongolia - Vladimir Putin said the drills would help boost the country's internal security capabilities and to extend a helping hand to allies.