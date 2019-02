Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured during his meeting with Moldova's President Igor Dodon (not seen) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DUMITRU DORU

Russia will suspend its participation in an arms control treaty in response to a move announced by the United States, the country's president said Saturday.

Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with his foreign and defense ministers that Russia would also suspend its participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) after the US government declared the same intention a day before.