Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a question during his annual live-broadcast news conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Journalists try to attract Russian President Vladimir Putin's attention to answer their questions during his annual live-broadcast news conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The president of Russia said Thursday the threat of a nuclear war should not be underestimated and accused the United States of provoking an arms race after abandoning various agreements.

During his annual live-broadcast press conference with nearly 2,000 Russian and international journalists in the audience, Vladimir Putin said there was a trend to undermine the dangers a nuclear war could bring.