Russia's president on Wednesday said he would deploy missiles capable of striking the United States should Washington decide to station short to medium-range missiles in European nations within striking distance of Russia once it has pulled out of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.

Giving his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin said he was not looking for a confrontation with the US and nor would his country be the first to deploy missiles once Donald Trump's administration completes the process of withdrawing from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty but warned of tit-for-tat measures in the case of an escalation.