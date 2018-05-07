Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during his meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (not pictured) in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the fan ID distribution center of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Vladimir Putin is set to be sworn in Monday for his fourth term as president of Russia in a ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The swearing-in is expected to begin at midday (0900 GMT).