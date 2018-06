US National Security Advisor John Bolton attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not seen) in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russia's Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in a third country for their first official summit, which has been sought out for some time by the two leaders to attempt to mend the badly strained bilateral relations, senior officials of both governments said here Wednesday.

Confirmation of the summit came after a two-hour meeting between Putin and visiting US National Security Adviser John Bolton.