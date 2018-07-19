efe-epaMoscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said here Thursday that he was enthusiastic about the possibility of improving ties with the United States after his talks this week in Helsinki with Donald Trump.

The talks, which took place on Monday and lasted more than four hours, were not enough to resolve the tensions and problems between Russia and the US that have accumulated throughout the years, but the two nations have started down the "path of positive change," Putin said in a televised address to Russian diplomats.