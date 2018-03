Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) observes a minute of silence prior to a meeting dedicated to the fire in the Winter Cherry Mall and its aftermath in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with local residents and relatives of people missing after a fire at the Winter Cherry Mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C, right) visits a makeshift memorial site for the victims of a fire at the Winter Cherry Mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at a makeshift memorial site for the victims of a fire at the Winter Cherry Mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

Russia's president on Tuesday visited a memorial for the 64 people killed in a blaze that engulfed a shopping mall in a Russian industrial city, state media reported.

Vladimir Putin placed flowers near the Winter Cherry Mall in the western Siberian city of Kemerovo and met with Aman Tuley, the region's governor assigned to provide all kinds of assistance to the families of the victims as well as the injured in Sunday's fire.