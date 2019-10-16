Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a guest book following gifts exchange with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (not pictured) in the library of the Qasr Al Watan palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday as part of a tour of the Middle East.

He met with Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the recent developments in the region.