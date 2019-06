Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a session of Russian-Chinese Energy Forum on the sidelines of SPIEF 2019 Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R), Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L), Director of the National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua (L) and CEO of Rosneft Russian oil company Igor Sechin (R) take part in a session of Russian-Chinese Energy Forum on the sidelines of SPIEF 2019 Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) take part in a plenary session of SPIEF 2019 Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia is seeking to boost access to its domestic market for Chinese companies, its president said Friday at the Second Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum as part of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We prize highly the willingness of Chinese businessmen to work with us and of course we’re interested in expanding the presence of Chinese companies in the Russian market,” Vladimir Putin said.