Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) arrives to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Russia's president welcomed his Turkish counterpart to the Kremlin Wednesday, where the pair were set to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria, a country in which both nations have a military presence, albeit on opposing sides.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian capital ahead of bilateral talks in which strategies on how to bring peace to Syria, which has been embroiled in a bitter and complicated civil war since 2011, are set to take prime place at the top of the agenda.