Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. The summit is held over three days between 25 and 27 July. EFE-EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The Russian president on Friday spoke at a press conference on the last day of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg and stated he was willing to visit Washington although he also warned that certain necessary conditions had to be met.

BRICS is the acronym coined to identify the association of five major emerging national economies, that encourages commercial, political and cultural cooperation between its partners: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.