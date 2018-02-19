South Korean President Moon Jae-in reacts in the stands during the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m heat at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (C), and Kim Yong-nam, president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, after attending a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and special envoy Kim Yo-jong (L) during a meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018 (issued Feb. 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea Monday accused the United States of pressing to resume annual joint military drills with South Korea as soon as the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games end and hampering the improved relations achieved in the past few weeks between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Seoul and Washington had postponed their annual spring military drills, which are normally held between March and April and which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade its territory, so that they did not coincide with PyeongChang 2018.