North Korea Monday accused the United States of pressing to resume annual joint military drills with South Korea as soon as the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games end and hampering the improved relations achieved in the past few weeks between Pyongyang and Seoul.
Seoul and Washington had postponed their annual spring military drills, which are normally held between March and April and which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade its territory, so that they did not coincide with PyeongChang 2018.