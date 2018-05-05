Clocks in North Korea were set 30 minutes forward on Saturday when it adjusted its time zone to be the same as South Korea following the decision taken by the North Korean leader during the inter-Korean summit held on Apr. 27, according to state-run North Korean media.
"Pyongyang time was reset and applied from May 5, according to a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK," adhering to the decision taken by by Kim Jong-un, reported the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).