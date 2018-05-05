North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) join hands after signing a document at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. The event marks the first time a North Korean leader has crossed the border into South Korea since the end of hostilities during the Korean War. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

Players of Unified Korea pose with a flag showing the Korean peninsula after the women's semi final match between Unified Korea and Japan of the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, 04 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows Seoul time zone clock (L) and Pyongyang time zone clock (R) at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT

Clocks in North Korea were set 30 minutes forward on Saturday when it adjusted its time zone to be the same as South Korea following the decision taken by the North Korean leader during the inter-Korean summit held on Apr. 27, according to state-run North Korean media.

"Pyongyang time was reset and applied from May 5, according to a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK," adhering to the decision taken by by Kim Jong-un, reported the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).