A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, welcoming Xi Jinping (L), general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China, as he arrives by his personal plane to pay a state visit to the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jun. 20, 2019 (issued Jun. 21, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Chinese vendor displays a Chinese newspaper's front page showing the picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to North Korea, at a news stall in Beijing, China, Jun. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese president's visit to North Korea came to an end on Friday as Pyongyang and Beijing renewed their friendship at a time when dialogue with the US is up in the air.

The display has emphasized the support that Xi Jinping's trip has placed on the regime led by Kim Jong-un before the international community and also seems to give Beijing the responsibility of mediating with Washington, a role that until recently belonged to Seoul.