A handout photo made available by South Korea's defense ministry shows Army Colonel Cho Yong-geun (L), South Korea's chief delegate to inter-Korean working-level military talks, speaking with his North Korean counterpart Colonel Om Chang-nam (R) ahead of their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) 13 September 2018. The talks are a part of cross-border efforts to ease tensions as a follow-up to the April 27 inter-Korean summit. EPA/SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Moon Jae-in makes welcoming remarks during a luncheon for elders who have been involved in past inter-Korean summit arrangements at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, 13 September 2018. Moon will visit Pyongyang from 18 to 20 September for what will be his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by South Korea's defense ministry shows Army Colonel Cho Yong-geun (R), South Korea's chief delegate to inter-Korean working-level military talks, shaking hands with his North Korean counterpart Colonel Om Chang-nam (L) ahead of their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) 13 September 2018. EPA/SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pyongyang on Friday requested via an article published in its state media that the dialogue to improve inter-Korean ties be held without outside interference, four days before the leaders of both countries are planning to have a new summit in Pyongyang.

"The North and South should make consistent efforts to improve their relations against any circumstances and atmosphere and faithfully carry out the Panmunjom Declaration," said the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's Workers Party, in an article published Friday.