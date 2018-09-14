Pyongyang on Friday requested via an article published in its state media that the dialogue to improve inter-Korean ties be held without outside interference, four days before the leaders of both countries are planning to have a new summit in Pyongyang.
"The North and South should make consistent efforts to improve their relations against any circumstances and atmosphere and faithfully carry out the Panmunjom Declaration," said the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's Workers Party, in an article published Friday.