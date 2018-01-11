North Korea asked Seoul on Thursday to abandon its military maneuvers with the US, saying that these exercises are fuelling tension on the Korean Peninsula and increase the risk of war.
"If the South Korean authorities really want detente and peace, they should first stop all the military acts they have waged with the US against their brethren," Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the Workers' Party of North Korea said in the article that the maneuvers are the main source of tension and are taking Korea into a dangerous phase in which the situation may be unpredictable.