A picture released by North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper on 13 January 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during a ceremony at the meeting hall of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, 12 January 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

An official checks the ice quality of a rink at the Gangneung Oval, which will host speed skating races at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the city of Gangneung, South Korea, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by South Korea's Air Force on 10 January 2018 shows the Olympic rings that the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team drew in the sky over the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in PyeongChang, 182 kilometers east of Seoul, South Korea, 21 December 2017. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA AIR FORCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (R) after their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL

North Korea asked Seoul on Thursday to abandon its military maneuvers with the US, saying that these exercises are fuelling tension on the Korean Peninsula and increase the risk of war.

"If the South Korean authorities really want detente and peace, they should first stop all the military acts they have waged with the US against their brethren," Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the Workers' Party of North Korea said in the article that the maneuvers are the main source of tension and are taking Korea into a dangerous phase in which the situation may be unpredictable.