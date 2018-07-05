US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018 (reissued Jul 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States secretary of state on Thursday departed on a visit to North Korea, the State Department said.

The trip comes amid doubts over Pyongyang's true intentions about denuclearization.