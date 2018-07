A satellite image dated 22 July 2016, provided by Airbus Defense and Space and 38 North on 23 July 2018, purportedly shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, North Korea (issued 24 July 2018). EPA-EFE/AIRBUS / 38 NORTH / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea has begun dismantling one of its missile test sites, according to satellite photos published on Tuesday.

According to the US-based "38 North" website, which specializes in North Korean affairs and which captured the satellite images on Jul. 20, the dismantling progress at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the northwest of the country marks "an important first step" towards fulfilling a commitment made by Kim Jong-un on Jun. 12 during the US-North Korea Summit in Singapore.