A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 6, 2018 (issued Jul. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE / COMPOSITE) A combined file photo shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of the central commmittee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea's official daily newspaper on Thursday called for a peace zone ahead of an expected visit to the United States by a senior North Korean official to cement a second summit between the leaders of Pyongyang and Washington.

"Turning the Korean Peninsula into a zone for solid peace is the basic way to open the heyday of peace, prosperity and reunification," said the Rodong Sinmun in an editorial as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.