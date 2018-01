A South Korean soldier looks at the North Korean side from Goseong Unification Observatory near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, 19 January 2018. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean singer Kim Chang-wan (R) does a torch kiss with the Olympic flame for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics near the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, 19 January 2018. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

A parade of South Korean bicyclists accompany the torch of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics through border checkpoints on Unification bridge near the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, 19 January 2018. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

A handout photo made available by South Korea Unification Ministry shows Hyon Song-wol (C), the leader of North Korea's all-female Moranbong Band, attending inter-Korean working-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea has cancelled the advance visit of a group of artists, which was scheduled for Saturday, to South Korea to prepare for their performances during the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, without giving any reason for this decision.

Pyongyang communicated its decision to Seoul on Friday, less than a day after proposing to send an advance group to visit the venues where the North Korean shows are planned, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry on Saturday.