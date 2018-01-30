Pyongyang has canceled one of the joint events it had agreed to hold with Seoul following the historic meeting earlier this month, and blamed the South Korean media for encouraging biased public sentiment towards the North.
North Korea's decision to suspend the event, scheduled to be held in the framework of agreements for North Korea to participate in the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, was announced late on Monday by a fax sent to authorities in Seoul, a spokesperson of the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE Tuesday.