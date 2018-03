(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 21, 2017 (issued Sep. 22, 2017). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) A North Korean soldier approaches a door at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2017 (reissued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN POOL

The South Korean government said on Monday that Pyongyang could be showing caution by not making official announcements about the planned summits between its leader and the presidents of South Korea and the United States.

None of the state media outlets of North Korea have reported that Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in have agreed to meet in April at the militarized border between the two countries.