An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-fire of the super-large multiple launch rocket system at an undisclosed location in North Korea (issued 29 November 2019). EFE-EPA/KCNA

North Korea confirmed Friday that it tested a super-large multiple launch rocket system a day earlier and that the country's leader oversaw the test, state media reported.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from the launcher from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong province in a move apparently designed to increase pressure on the United States over their stalled denuclearization talks. EFE-EPA